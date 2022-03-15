Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Acquired by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,800 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 24,249 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 20,007 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 10,890 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($66.32) to GBX 4,850 ($63.07) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,200 ($67.62) to GBX 5,100 ($66.32) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,320.06.

NYSE RIO opened at $69.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $59.58 and a 12-month high of $95.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.81 and its 200-day moving average is $69.83.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $4.785 per share. This represents a yield of 10.2%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

