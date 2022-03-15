Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) to Issue $0.79 Dividend

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.7922 per share on Monday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of RHHBY opened at $47.28 on Tuesday. Roche has a one year low of $39.99 and a one year high of $52.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.68.

Several research firms have issued reports on RHHBY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Roche from CHF 390 to CHF 370 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.14.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized & point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics & diabetes care.

