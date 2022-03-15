Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:RKTA) Short Interest Down 26.9% in February

Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:RKTA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the February 13th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:RKTA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.76. 809,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,652. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.73. Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.70.

Get Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities during the third quarter worth $149,000. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities by 64.5% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 247,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 96,922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities during the second quarter worth $1,453,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities by 25.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 759,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 304,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.74% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.