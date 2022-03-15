RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Short Interest Up 29.0% in February

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,760,000 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the February 13th total of 6,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in RocketLab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in RocketLab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in RocketLab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in RocketLab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in RocketLab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RocketLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on RocketLab in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on RocketLab in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on RocketLab from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on RocketLab from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 20.14.

RKLB stock opened at 8.53 on Tuesday. RocketLab has a twelve month low of 7.55 and a twelve month high of 21.34. The company has a quick ratio of 10.64, a current ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 9.49 and its 200-day moving average price is 12.34.

RocketLab Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

