RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Trading Down 8.9%

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 8.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 7.77 and last traded at 7.77. Approximately 210,382 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,267,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at 8.53.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RKLB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RocketLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of RocketLab in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of RocketLab from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of RocketLab in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of RocketLab from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 20.14.

The company has a current ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 10.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 9.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is 12.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in RocketLab during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RocketLab in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of RocketLab in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of RocketLab by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 35,813 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RocketLab by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,628 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

