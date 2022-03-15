RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Trading Down 8.9%

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 8.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 7.77 and last traded at 7.77. Approximately 210,382 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,267,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at 8.53.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RKLB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RocketLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of RocketLab in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of RocketLab from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of RocketLab in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of RocketLab from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 20.14.
The company has a current ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 10.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 9.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is 12.34.
About RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB)
Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RocketLab (RKLB)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for RocketLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RocketLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.