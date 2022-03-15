Rocky Mountain Liquor (CVE:RUM) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc. (CVE:RUM – Get Rating) shares rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 20,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 67,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a market capitalization of C$9.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

About Rocky Mountain Liquor (CVE:RUM)

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc, through its subsidiary, Andersons Liquor Inc, owns and operates liquor stores in Canada. Its stores sell beer, wine, spirit, and ready to drink products, as well as ancillary items, such as juice, ice, soft drinks, and giftware. As of April 14, 2021, it owned and operated 26 private liquor stores.

