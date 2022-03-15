Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Stake Lessened by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,450 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the third quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 25.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RCI. Desjardins upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. CIBC raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

Rogers Communications stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.19. 2,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,779. The firm has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.06 and a 200 day moving average of $48.63. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.19 and a 12 month high of $54.42.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 10.62%. Rogers Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.396 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

