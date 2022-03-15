Rotork (LON:ROR) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Rotork (LON:ROR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 405 ($5.27) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 424 ($5.51) price objective on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Rotork from GBX 410 ($5.33) to GBX 420 ($5.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 395 ($5.14) price objective on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 424 ($5.51) price objective on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 403.67 ($5.25).

Shares of Rotork stock opened at GBX 307.60 ($4.00) on Tuesday. Rotork has a 52 week low of GBX 274.60 ($3.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 378.60 ($4.92). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 327.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 342.51. The firm has a market cap of £2.65 billion and a PE ratio of 33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

In other Rotork news, insider Jonathan Davis sold 18,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.71), for a total transaction of £52,223.40 ($67,910.79).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

