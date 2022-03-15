Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF (NYSEARCA:MVP) Trading Up 0.2%

Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF (NYSEARCA:MVP – Get Rating) was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.47 and last traded at $11.47. Approximately 69 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average is $13.54.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF (NYSEARCA:MVP – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,196 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 11.04% of Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

