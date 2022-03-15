Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €106.00 Price Target

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €106.00 ($116.48) price objective by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.39% from the company’s previous close.

PUM has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($142.86) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($159.34) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($98.90) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($124.18) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($104.40) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €111.91 ($122.97).

Get Puma alerts:

PUM stock traded up €1.24 ($1.36) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €71.92 ($79.03). 523,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,248. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74. Puma has a one year low of €62.38 ($68.55) and a one year high of €115.40 ($126.81). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €89.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of €99.24.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.