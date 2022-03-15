Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €310.00 Price Target

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been given a €310.00 ($340.66) target price by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 106.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($338.46) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €185.00 ($203.30) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($186.81) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($258.24) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a €295.00 ($324.18) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €250.07 ($274.80).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of VOW3 stock traded up €6.30 ($6.92) on Tuesday, reaching €150.00 ($164.84). The company had a trading volume of 2,175,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion and a PE ratio of 4.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32. Volkswagen has a one year low of €131.30 ($144.29) and a one year high of €252.20 ($277.14). The business’s 50-day moving average is €178.27 and its 200 day moving average is €184.59.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.