Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Price Target to $9.00

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 378.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SPRB. Cowen cut shares of Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spruce Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRB opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.03. Spruce Biosciences has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 10.37 and a current ratio of 10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 3.43.

Spruce Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SPRB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.15. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 1,681.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 230,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 217,845 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,727,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 26,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

