Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Price Target to C$43.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

WTE traded down C$0.93 on Tuesday, hitting C$30.64. 211,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,355. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$28.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.63. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 12 month low of C$16.30 and a 12 month high of C$32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.93, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

