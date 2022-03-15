Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €300.00 Price Target for adidas (FRA:ADS)

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €300.00 ($329.67) target price by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ADS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €300.00 ($329.67) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($291.21) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €240.00 ($263.74) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €300.00 ($329.67) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($318.68) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €301.00 ($330.77).

FRA ADS traded up €2.10 ($2.31) on Tuesday, hitting €206.10 ($226.48). The stock had a trading volume of 1,008,515 shares. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($179.84) and a one year high of €201.01 ($220.89). The company’s 50-day moving average is €233.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is €260.90.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

