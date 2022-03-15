Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €800.00 Price Target for Kering (EPA:KER)

Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) has been assigned a €800.00 ($879.12) price target by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.69% from the company’s previous close.

KER has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €770.00 ($846.15) target price on shares of Kering in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €748.00 ($821.98) target price on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €825.00 ($906.59) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays set a €850.00 ($934.07) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €785.00 ($862.64) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kering has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €799.00 ($878.02).

EPA KER traded up €7.50 ($8.24) on Tuesday, hitting €564.60 ($620.44). The stock had a trading volume of 281,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,612. The company’s 50-day moving average is €645.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is €661.57. Kering has a one year low of €231.35 ($254.23) and a one year high of €417.40 ($458.68).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

