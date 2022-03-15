Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Generac were worth $6,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 2,700.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Generac by 462.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 1,284.6% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA lifted its position in shares of Generac by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Generac stock opened at $275.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.74 and a 1-year high of $524.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.45. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $481.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $318.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.00.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total value of $9,856,159.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,283 shares of company stock valued at $15,050,425. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

