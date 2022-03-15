Royale Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $112,255.00 (ROYA)

Royale Finance (ROYA) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 15th. One Royale Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0236 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. Royale Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $112,255.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00044549 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000156 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,539.56 or 0.06554170 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,761.87 or 1.00037755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00040572 BTC.

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,623,108 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royale Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Royale Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

