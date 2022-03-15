RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Short Interest Update

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 769,700 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the February 13th total of 582,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBL. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of RumbleON by 816.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of RumbleON by 1,812.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of RumbleON by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RumbleON stock opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. RumbleON has a one year low of $22.17 and a one year high of $64.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.69. The company has a market cap of $432.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.67.

RMBL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on RumbleON from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on RumbleON from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RumbleON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.80.

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platforms. It operates through the following segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

