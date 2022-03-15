SAFE DEAL (SFD) Market Cap Tops $2.18 Million

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for $1.62 or 0.00004096 BTC on popular exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $2.18 million and $234,569.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00045666 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,635.87 or 0.06651876 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,016.27 or 1.00985125 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00040151 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,736,169 coins and its circulating supply is 1,340,943 coins. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

