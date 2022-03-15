SafeCapital (SCAP) Price Reaches $0.0029 on Major Exchanges

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 15th. One SafeCapital coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $5,390.44 and approximately $18.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SafeCapital alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00013217 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000384 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000223 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000975 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000195 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SCAP is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCapital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.