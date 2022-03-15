SafeCoin Achieves Market Cap of $8.38 Million (SAFE)

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $8.38 million and approximately $497.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000782 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,600.75 or 0.99875862 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00068938 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.88 or 0.00242893 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00011492 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00128396 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.80 or 0.00258212 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004021 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00033921 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

