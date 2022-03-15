Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 151.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAFE. Mizuho cut shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.85.

Shares of SAFE stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.74. 1,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,418. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99 and a beta of -0.11. Safehold has a 12-month low of $53.90 and a 12-month high of $95.29.

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $52.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.81 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 39.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Safehold will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 1,490 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.58 per share, for a total transaction of $91,754.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 3,364,199 shares of company stock valued at $199,749,332 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. FMR LLC grew its position in Safehold by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,628 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,431,000 after acquiring an additional 16,487 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

