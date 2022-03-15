SafePal (SFP) Price Hits $0.72

SafePal (SFP) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. One SafePal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001833 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SafePal has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. SafePal has a total market cap of $77.65 million and approximately $31.79 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00038562 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000679 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00009007 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000462 BTC.

SafePal Coin Profile

SFP is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs. “

SafePal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafePal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafePal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

