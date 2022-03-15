Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Trading 4.4% Higher

Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS – Get Rating) was up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.10. Approximately 180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average of $2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Saker Aviation Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SKAS)
