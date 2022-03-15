Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Trading 4.4% Higher

Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS – Get Rating) was up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.10. Approximately 180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average of $2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Saker Aviation Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SKAS)

Saker Aviation Services, Inc provides fixed base operations flight support services. It operates in the Fixed Base Operation segment of the general aviation industry. The Fixed Base Operation segment provides ground-based services, such as fueling and hangar space for general aviation, commercial and military aircraft, aircraft maintenance, and other miscellaneous services.

