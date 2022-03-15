Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.68

Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.68 and last traded at $13.70, with a volume of 35779 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IOT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

Get Samsara alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.54.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Samsara Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter worth about $1,029,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter worth about $1,014,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter worth about $422,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Samsara (NYSE:IOT)

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.