Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 123.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 127.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $178.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.68. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.44 and a 52-week high of $200.00.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $8.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 12.23%. Analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 31.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

