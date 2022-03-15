SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Shares Gap Down to $15.00

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SDGet Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.00, but opened at $14.27. SandRidge Energy shares last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 9,801 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $492.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.76.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after acquiring an additional 51,807 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,052 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 15,785 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the fourth quarter worth $606,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $3,592,000. 14.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SD)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

