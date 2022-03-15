SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Shares Gap Down to $15.00

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.00, but opened at $14.27. SandRidge Energy shares last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 9,801 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $492.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.76.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after acquiring an additional 51,807 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,052 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 15,785 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the fourth quarter worth $606,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $3,592,000. 14.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.