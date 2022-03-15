Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€350.00” Price Target for adidas (FRA:ADS)

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) received a €350.00 ($384.62) target price from equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 69.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ADS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($274.73) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €300.00 ($329.67) target price on adidas in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group set a €353.00 ($387.91) target price on adidas in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €320.00 ($351.65) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($318.68) price target on adidas in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €304.06 ($334.13).

adidas stock traded up €2.10 ($2.31) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €206.10 ($226.48). The company had a trading volume of 1,008,515 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of €233.18 and a 200-day moving average of €260.90. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($179.84) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($220.89).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

