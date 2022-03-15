Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sanofi (EPA:SAN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €105.00 ($115.38).

SAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($131.87) price target on Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($87.91) price target on Sanofi in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($105.49) price target on Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($115.38) price target on Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €117.00 ($128.57) price target on Sanofi in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of EPA SAN opened at €92.96 ($102.15) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €91.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €88.00. Sanofi has a 52-week low of €63.09 ($69.33) and a 52-week high of €92.97 ($102.16).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

