Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN) Trading Down 5%

Scheid Vineyards Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVIN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.20 and last traded at $15.20. Approximately 1,710 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.47.

Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter.

Scheid Vineyards, Inc engages in the retailing of wine. It also involved in the production of wine grapes and wine, operation of a winery facility, and the sale of bottled wine through wholesalers and directly to consumers. The firm offers red, white, reserve, library, and dessert wines. The company was founded by Alfred G.

