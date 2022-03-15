Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 527.7% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,633,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,670,000 after buying an additional 4,736,348 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.7% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,277,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,601,000 after buying an additional 958,720 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $24,417,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,219,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,159,000 after buying an additional 399,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $15,571,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHZ traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,992. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.66 and a 1-year high of $55.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.28.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.