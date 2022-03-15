Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,324 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 2.9% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 324.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $59,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $76.13 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $70.74 and a twelve month high of $82.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.85.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.