Science 37 (SNCE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
SNCE stock opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. Science 37 has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.40.
Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Science 37 from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.
About Science 37 (Get Rating)
Science 37 Inc provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc, formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.
