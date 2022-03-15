Science 37 (SNCE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SNCE stock opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. Science 37 has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.40.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Science 37 from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCE. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Science 37 during the 4th quarter worth $8,310,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Science 37 during the 4th quarter worth about $5,100,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Science 37 during the 4th quarter worth about $3,175,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Science 37 during the 4th quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Science 37 during the 4th quarter worth about $385,000. 28.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Science 37

Science 37 Inc provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc, formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

