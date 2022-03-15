SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) vs. TradeUP Global (NASDAQ:TUGC) Critical Analysis

TradeUP Global (NASDAQ:TUGC – Get Rating) and SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.2% of TradeUP Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of SciPlay shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of SciPlay shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TradeUP Global and SciPlay, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TradeUP Global 0 0 0 0 N/A SciPlay 0 4 2 0 2.33

SciPlay has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 40.90%. Given SciPlay’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SciPlay is more favorable than TradeUP Global.

Profitability

This table compares TradeUP Global and SciPlay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TradeUP Global N/A N/A -5.66% SciPlay 3.18% 7.79% 6.00%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TradeUP Global and SciPlay’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TradeUP Global N/A N/A -$1.92 million N/A N/A SciPlay $606.10 million 2.62 $20.90 million $0.78 15.92

SciPlay has higher revenue and earnings than TradeUP Global.

Summary

SciPlay beats TradeUP Global on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TradeUP Global (Get Rating)

TradeUP Global Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About SciPlay (Get Rating)

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots. The company was founded on November 30, 2018 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

