Scirocco Energy (LON:SCIR) Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Scirocco Energy Plc (LON:SCIR – Get Rating) were up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.68 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.67 ($0.01). Approximately 1,144,994 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 3,040,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.65 ($0.01).

The company has a market cap of £5.19 million and a P/E ratio of -3.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.69.

Get Scirocco Energy alerts:

Scirocco Energy Company Profile (LON:SCIR)

Scirocco Energy Plc acquires a portfolio of direct and indirect interests in exploration, development, and production oil and gas assets primarily in Europe, Africa, and the Americas. The company holds 25% interest in the Ruvuma Petroleum Sharing Agreement covering an area of approximately 3,447 square kilometers; 8.39% interest in the Kiliwani North Development License; and 12.03% interest in Helium One license located in Tanzania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scirocco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scirocco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.