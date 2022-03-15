Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Short Interest Update

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the February 13th total of 3,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

STNG stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.48. The company had a trading volume of 922,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,220. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.54. Scorpio Tankers has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.47.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 43.35% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently -9.32%.

A number of research firms have commented on STNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.21.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,863,000 after acquiring an additional 66,059 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 38.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 895,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,608,000 after acquiring an additional 247,474 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 595,276 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after acquiring an additional 110,600 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 509,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after buying an additional 64,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.0% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 494,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,173,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

