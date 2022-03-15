Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.39

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.39 and traded as low as $1.16. Second Sight Medical Products shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 184,573 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYES. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Second Sight Medical Products by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,698 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 9,971 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Second Sight Medical Products during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Second Sight Medical Products by 497.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,237 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 7,691 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Second Sight Medical Products during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Second Sight Medical Products by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,950 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 9,272 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of implantable visual prosthetics. It offers Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device intended to provide artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to a wide range of causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

