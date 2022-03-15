Secret Trading 4.9% Higher Over Last Week (SCRT)

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 15th. Secret has a total market capitalization of $731.57 million and approximately $18.26 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for $4.48 or 0.00011414 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Secret has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.76 or 0.00246518 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003886 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000817 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00033776 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.24 or 0.00961117 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Secret Profile

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

