Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Director Sells 77,902 Shares

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) Director Rene Amirault sold 77,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.19, for a total value of C$404,311.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 436,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,263,737.87.

Shares of TSE SES traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.27. 608,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,430. The company has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.29. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a 52 week low of C$3.49 and a 52 week high of C$6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.99, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.40.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SES. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$7.75 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Secure Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.23.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

