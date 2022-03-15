Sego Resources (CVE:SGZ) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Sego Resources Inc. (CVE:SGZ – Get Rating) shares fell 14.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 136,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 82,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$12.90 million and a P/E ratio of -52.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Sego Resources Company Profile (CVE:SGZ)
Featured Articles
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Sego Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sego Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.