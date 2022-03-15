Sego Resources (CVE:SGZ) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Sego Resources Inc. (CVE:SGZ – Get Rating) shares fell 14.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 136,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 82,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$12.90 million and a P/E ratio of -52.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Sego Resources Company Profile (CVE:SGZ)

Sego Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Miner Mountain property, a copper-gold porphyry project that consists of 15 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2056.54 hectares located in the Similkameen Mining Division of British Columbia.

