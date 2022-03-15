SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,545 ($20.09) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 19.12% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,500 ($19.51) to GBX 1,560 ($20.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.25) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,385 ($18.01) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,725 ($22.43) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,402.91 ($18.24).

Shares of SGRO opened at GBX 1,297 ($16.87) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,287.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,307.16. SEGRO has a twelve month low of GBX 891.56 ($11.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,508 ($19.61). The stock has a market cap of £15.60 billion and a PE ratio of 3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

