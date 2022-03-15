Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Short Interest Update

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the February 13th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 494,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of WTTR stock opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. Select Energy Services has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $10.43. The company has a market cap of $897.41 million, a PE ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.55.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTTR. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 38,009 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 576,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 93,075 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 47,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 554.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 19,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

About Select Energy Services (Get Rating)

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.