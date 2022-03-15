Selway Asset Management Boosts Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Selway Asset Management raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,860 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. American Express accounts for 1.2% of Selway Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of American Express by 1,647.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,537,645 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $425,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,445 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of American Express by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,640 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $762,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,886 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $827,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,236 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,638,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American Express by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,638,584,000 after acquiring an additional 622,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $176.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,603,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.42. American Express has a 1 year low of $135.13 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.22%.

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.50.

In related news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

