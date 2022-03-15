Selway Asset Management Grows Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Selway Asset Management raised its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PII. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Polaris by 17.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,255,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,687,000 after acquiring an additional 479,911 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Polaris by 1.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,616,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,076,000 after acquiring an additional 30,011 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Polaris by 118.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,496,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,060,000 after acquiring an additional 809,909 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 131.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,121,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,169,000 after buying an additional 636,254 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,036,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,054,000 after purchasing an additional 210,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 23,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $2,848,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Polaris stock traded up $1.77 on Tuesday, hitting $106.16. The stock had a trading volume of 42,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,062. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.95 and a 200 day moving average of $117.44. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.52 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. Polaris had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.93.

Polaris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments Off-Road,On-Road, ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.