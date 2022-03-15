Selway Asset Management Invests $2.09 Million in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)

Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 414,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,000. Selway Asset Management owned 0.21% of Bitfarms as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Bitfarms by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Bitfarms by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 17,016 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 14.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bitfarms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

BITF traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.31. 146,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,901,295. Bitfarms Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $9.36. The firm has a market cap of $659.36 million and a P/E ratio of -325.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 5.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.87.

Bitfarms Profile (Get Rating)

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.