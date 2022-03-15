Selway Asset Management Makes New $2.86 Million Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,000. Oracle accounts for about 1.4% of Selway Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle stock traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.61. The stock had a trading volume of 793,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,361,892. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.35. The company has a market cap of $215.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.86 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Societe Generale raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.09.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

