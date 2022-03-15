Selway Asset Management Purchases 93,600 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Selway Asset Management increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 127.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,600 shares during the quarter. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 161.7% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 390.6% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 270.3% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ET. Mizuho upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE ET traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,339,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,619,225. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.38. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The firm has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 2.06.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

