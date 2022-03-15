Selway Asset Management Raises Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Selway Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CARR. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 788,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,832,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,201,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,191,000 after purchasing an additional 440,222 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 132,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 98,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 54,923 shares during the period. Finally, TRH Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 25,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global stock traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.23. The company had a trading volume of 394,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,353,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The firm has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.75.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

