Selway Asset Management Raises Position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Selway Asset Management lifted its stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Camping World makes up 1.9% of Selway Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Selway Asset Management owned 0.12% of Camping World worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CWH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 11.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,211,000 after buying an additional 34,872 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Camping World by 18.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Camping World by 26.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Camping World in the second quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Camping World during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,277,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial downgraded Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.29.

CWH traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,837. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.37 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.81.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Camping World had a return on equity of 131.23% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.39%.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,695 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $99,957.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

