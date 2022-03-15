Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Announces Earnings Results

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sema4 updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ SMFR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.70. The stock had a trading volume of 36,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,859. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average is $5.96. Sema4 has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sema4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sema4 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sema4 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMFR. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Sema4 during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Sema4 during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sema4 during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Sema4 during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sema4 during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000.
Sema4 Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sema4 (SMFR)
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
Receive News & Ratings for Sema4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sema4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.